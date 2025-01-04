Reem Shaikh Reunites With Anshuman Malhotra And Mohit Hiranandani For An Upcoming Project, Check Deets Inside

Reem Shaikh is a popular Indian television actress who was last seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, where she burned her face. Laughter Chefs Season 2 is coming up, but the actress will not grace the show this time, and fans are eagerly missing her comeback. To surprise her fans, Reem shared a hint about her upcoming project. The actress will be seen alongside Anshuman Malhotra and Mohit Hiranandani in the upcoming show.

It seems the story this time may be a love triangle; however, there are no updates about the same. This is not the first time Reem is paired opposite Anshuman. Earlier in June 2024, in her web show, Word’s Fakest Greatest Love Story, she was paired with Anshuman, and they looked cute together. In the shared photo on her social media, there is a ‘Coming Soon’ tag in the middle, and it features half of Reem’s face and half of Anshuman’s, building up the expectations.

Besides that, Reem also shared a photo from the sets of her upcoming show. The actress candidly poses with Anshuman and Mohit as they discuss something. Their chemistry from the previous show will be better on screen, and fans obviously can’t wait enough.

Reem Shaikh recently enjoyed a vacation with her bestie, Jannat Zubair. The duo explored different places in Abu Dhabi with their quirky personalities, and their photos went viral.