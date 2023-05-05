ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Personalities

Director Shubham Sinha talks about his dream project Vilina

Writer and Director Shubham Sinha talks about directing his first feature film Vilina which will be a tale on a Dakini. Read to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 May,2023 16:06:42
Young and talented Director Shubham Sinha is finally looking forward to his dream coming true. His feature film titled Vilina starring Damini Bhardwaj and Abhishek Shukla will soon release. The film is produced by Somesh Kumar. The genre of the film is fantasy, horror, suspense and drama.

The story will be about a Dakini who manages to survive in this cruel world even when everyone wants to kill her. The film has been shot amidst the beautiful locales of Himachal Pradesh.

The film is written and directed by Shubham Sinha.

Says Director Shubham, “This project Vilina is very special to me. I have been waiting for four long years for this one to materialize. I finally got the opportunity to write and direct it myself. This is my first feature film. The film is based on Dakini the only witch who succeeds in surviving.”

About the cast, he says, “Damini Bhardwaj plays the main character. She played her role very well and did full justice to it. Abhishek Shukla nailed his performance.”

“The film was shot in February in the locales of Shimla and Chail. We have also shot at Kufri, amid the snowfall. I wish and pray that this film gets all the success. I hope the message that we have wanted to deliver reaches their viewers’ hearts,” he adds.

Shubham has earlier directed series for HOTT Studios, Couple of Mistakes and Couple of More Mistakes. He has also directed a film starring Sharad Kelkar.

Best of luck, team Vilina!!

