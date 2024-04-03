Digital | Photos

Check out, Anushka Sharma, a fashion slayer in the entertainment industry. This time, she slayed in an airport fashion as she appeared in a floral printed dress. Take a look below.

Anushka Sen, a fashion icon in her own right, is consistently captivated by her unique style. From chic pantsuits to trendy western dresses, her wardrobe is a treasure trove of fashion. Anushka’s fashion choices often surprise and delight, cementing her status as a leading trendsetter. She donned a stunning floral print in her latest airport look, showcasing her individuality and impeccable taste.

Anushka Sen’s Airport Fashion In Floral Printed Dress-

Anushka Sen shows her classy side in the casual ensemble by choosing a floral-printed dress. The actress attracted our attention in a white dress with a pink and green floral-printed square neckline and puffed elastic sleeves, which you can convert into an off-shoulder, straight, flowy thigh-slit midi dress. This look creates a jaw-dropping avatar.

To increase her overall look, Anushka opted for a sleek hairstyle. The diva enhances her look, so she chose simple base makeup with glossy peach lips. She creates a vibrant vibe with minimal accessories like a green charm necklace, silver ear hoops, and a white wristwatch. She paired her outfit with a dark blue handbag and white and gold shoes. In the pictures, she flaunts her casual outfit with quirkiness and enjoys her breakfast on the flight journey.

