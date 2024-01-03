Anushka Sen gets invited by the Mayor of Seoul for the iconic Bell Ceremony in Seoul and we’re proud!

Anushka Sen, A Different Global Star of India and a household name is tugging the heartstrings of audiences globally. At just the age of 21, she has cemented her presence as a different global star of India.

A global celebrity had an incredible experience when she was asked to ring the bell at a traditional ceremony in South Korea. The ceremony was attended by the mayor of Seoul and several congressmen and was broadcasted live in South Korea. Many people tuned in to watch the event.

Anushka Sen was thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity on Instagram, saying, “Thank you to the Mayor of Seoul For inviting me to the auspicious Bell Ceremony that has been going on for last 70 years! Had the opportunity to ring the bell with congressmen and the mayor himself, live in all over South Korea with millions of people watching! Extremely grateful for this moment! Will forever cherish this incredible moment that still feels like a dream. Thank you Seoul.”

The ceremony was a celebration of South Korean culture and tradition, and Anushka Sen was proud to be a part of it. She was dressed in a traditional South Korean outfit and looked stunning as she rang the bell.

The famous Indian celebrity recently made a notable appearance at COP28 UAE, the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Dubai. Anushka Sharma will soon be making her debut in South Korean cinema with her upcoming movie titled ‘Asia’, where she will represent India. She has also been appointed as the ‘Honorary Brand Ambassador of Korean Tourism’. Her fans and followers are eagerly waiting to see what she will do next, and they are confident that she will continue to bring pride to India on the global stage.