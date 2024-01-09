Geniefie a new age Indian travel tech startup pledges to align with Prime minister Narendra Modi ji vision to explore and popularise Indian Islands

In harmony with our Prime Minister’s recent visit to Lakshadweep Islands, Geniefie proudly announces upcoming features aligning with his vision to showcase the beauty of Indian islands. Inspired by the PM’s appreciation of breathtaking landscapes, Geniefie is gearing up to unveil an innovative feature dedicated to exploring the hidden gems of diverse islands, including the deep Andaman Nicobar Islands and many more. As a tribute to the call to embrace the adventurer within, our new feature will spotlight the mesmerising beauty of Lakshadweep and other Islands, becoming a must-visit destination for those seeking unique and unforgettable experiences. Stay tuned as Geniefie evolves, bringing you the essence of incredible India with its campaign Dekha India Toh Dikhega India here we are appealing to every Indian tourist to showcase the gems of India as tribute to nations tourism and highlighting its mesmerising beauty in the world map.

Introducing an exciting addition to our offerings: “Unlock the Paradise – Explore Islands of India.” Geniefie not only committed to deliver groundbreaking features but also encouraged people of Bharat to explore India’s top islands. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of this incredible nation, discovering hidden treasures nestled within

An extraordinary adventure with world first and patented product Nano, Unbox and DIY vacation the possibilities of curated travel where every detail is tailored to your desires can be explored in Geniefie why to settle for less when you can have more.

#exploreIndianIslands #explorewithgeniefie #dekhaindiatohdikhegaindia