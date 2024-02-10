This Valentine week, Prime Video launches the much-awaited love song ‘Koi Aayat’ from Indian Police Force

Following the overwhelming response to Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, Prime Video today released a new song from the action-packed series, titled ‘Koi Aayat’. The romantic track serves as the perfect tune for basking in the true essence of love this Valentine’s week. Composed by Abhishek Arora and Ananya Purkayastha, with lyrics penned by Manoj Yadav, this mesmerizing melody is sung by Sukanya Purkayasth in her soulful voice.

‘Koi Aayat’ is a heartwarming song that captures the love story of Haider (Mayyank Tandon) and Nafeesa (Vaidehi Parashurami). With its soothing Sufi tune and poetic lyrics, the romantic song excellently portrays the connection shared by the couple, and it also traces their journey – from young romance to a fruitful marriage.

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, along with Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Fans have been thoroughly captivated by the high-octane cop drama, praising Rohit Shetty’s signature style of action, heart-pounding moments, and edge-of-the-seat storytelling. The series has successfully brought the realistic portrayal of police officers to the forefront, with viewers already immersed in binge-watching sessions to experience the adrenaline-pumping excitement.