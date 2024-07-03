Vijay Varma’s Insight on the Challenges and Magic of Twin Roles in ‘Mirzapur 3’

As the release date of the highly-anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’ approaches, excitement is building among fans, industry insiders, and the audience. Vijay Varma is particularly excited for this season because of his unique role portraying the twin Tyagi brothers – Bharat and Shatrughan – across two seasons.

In a recent interview, Vijay opened up about the intricate process of playing twins on screen. He described the experience as both “tedious” and “delightful,” saying, “The process is very technical and tedious but it’s the closest I have ever seen magic unfold. I did a little bit of one brother and I did a little bit of the other brother and then the director did something, and they edited it in a way that now it looks like a magic trick.”

Vijay’s portrayal of the Tyagi twins stands out as one of the most memorable characters in his prolific career. Reflecting on the experience, he shared, “It was nice to see two of these brothers roaming around in the frame and interacting with each other. The child inside me feels very good. Although I was dropped off this delight this season because we see only one Tyagi and the other one is rest in peace. But nevertheless, with such tragedy being hit to the Tyagi family, there are so many reasons to come back and seek revenge.”

Beyond ‘Mirzapur 3’, his impressive filmography includes notable works such as ‘IC81 – The Khandahar Hijack’, ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, and ‘Matka King’.