Digital | Snippets

Anushka Sen complains about ‘sticky-icky’ summer skin, and we couldn’t agree more

Anushka Sen shares video on Instagram handle as she talks about her sticky skin during summer, and we too agree to her dislikes, check out video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 May,2023 00:03:58
Anushka Sen, the Baal Veer actress is a stunning individual whose beauty is undeniable. With her flawless features and impeccable style, she has captured the attention of many and cemented her place as a fashion icon.

Her poise and grace are unparalleled, as she exudes confidence with every step she takes. Her radiant complexion and piercing gaze have captivated audiences around the world, making her a true beauty to behold.

Currently she is garnering immense love from the netizens with her amazing work and also has a rising number of fan following on social media handle. All thanks to her regular engaging posts and videos. Owing to that, the actress has now shared an exclusive collaboration video with Nivea while talking about sticky skin during the summers.

Anushka Sen complains about sticky-icky skin

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a video as she collaborated with a popular beauty brand Nivea. Sharing the video, she talked about how the sticky skin irritates her during the summer. She further asserted that how the brand’s products help her to get rid of all the stickiness.

Check out video below

Summer Skin Care

As the summer is here, it’s important to pay extra attention to your skin. The harsh sun and increased humidity can wreak havoc on even the healthiest of complexions. With the right skincare routine, however, you can protect your skin and maintain a healthy glow all summer long.

Stay hydrated! And know this that your sunscreen is your best friend

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

