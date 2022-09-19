Urfi Javed is known for her extremely bold style and fashion. And often she takes up challenging outfit makeover that is beyond imagination. And many times her work is been trolled or bashed by viewers or celebrities. And recently such an incident happened where Urfi shouted at reporters for disrespecting her. And after a few days today, another from the Television industry actress Chahat Khanna called out Urfi Javed for her style.

Chahat shared a long paragraph on her Instagram calling her for sharing ‘Semi N*de’ pictures. Chahat wrote, “Without knowing the facts and jumping on news for publicity and making a fool of urself.Brainless se kya hi argument karna, akal hoti to kaam karti ya shoot karti na ke semi Nude spottings karti, chalo koi na, aap tho Aunty, biwi ya maa ke layak to ho nahi, ab dusro ko hi aunty bolke Khush hojao, Allah akal nawaze apko . #javed.”

However, Urfi Javed is not someone to hear bullshit about her. She called out Chahat’s hypocrisy she shared a couple of stories on her Instagram. She shared the screenshot of Chahat’s story and texted it, “Word semi n*de per gaur farmaya Jaye.” In another story, she said, “Get this yaar ye kitni aunty wali, moshi Wale baate, aray pehele mujse to pucho yaar!! Meko banana hi nahi kisi biwi aur hai maa.”

Continuing more on this she said, “Aur ye jo concept hai jo maa ya biwi bante nahi vo complete nahi feel kerte. Mai puri tarah se complete feel kerti hu, I m satisfied. Aur Chahat Ji ap do do bar biwi ban chuki hai! Apne kya ukhad liya biwi banke. To apko to pata hi hona chahiye shadi me kuch nahi rakha hai.”

Talking about her being a mom Urfi shared, “Rahi baat maa Bane ki to vo to simple biology hai aur agar nahi hua to aur bhi bht tarike hai mai apna dekh lungi to ap khud per dhyan dijiye.”

And the end she said, “Aur kaam apko last dekha gaya tha last 1920 me side role kerte hue to kaam ki baat to ap mujse kariye mat. Kuch nahi mila to kaam, mai kaam Karu ya na karu! Mere ghar mai chala rahi hu ya tu chala rahi hai, apne kaam pe dhyan de na.”

