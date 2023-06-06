Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here

Avneet Kaur the talented actor and celebrity is a social media star. Her fans and well-wishers wait with bated breath for her daily updates via her post. On the work front, Avneet is jumping from one project to another, having a busy schedule. She recently wrapped up her shoot for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage the film helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa. Today’s scintillating post has her dancing along with good friend and actor Vishal Jethwa. Vishal who was recently seen in the Kajol starrer film Salaam Venky is in a happy zone with Avneet in this video.

The two of them are seen rocking the stage together. And when two like-minded souls collaborate, the result is simply outstanding. Avneet is wearing a long sleeve top and funky pants. Vishal is also seen in casual wear. The two of them are stylish, wearing black glasses to suit the mood of the dance and song.

You need to watch their expressions and moves here to understand how trendy this one is!!

And rightly, Jethwa captions their video as,

Presenting y’all my official entry in this trendy world!

All thanks to my APUN TAPUN PUNJABI 😎 @avneetkaur_13

Aww!! Do you want to see the video too? Well, you can watch Avneet and Jethwa at their trendy best!!

