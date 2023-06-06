ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here

Avneet Kaur and friend Vishal Jethwa get trendy in their dance moves. You have to watch it to see this pulsating song and dance mood being set. Are you ready to sway with them?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 16:25:07
Avneet Kaur the talented actor and celebrity is a social media star. Her fans and well-wishers wait with bated breath for her daily updates via her post. On the work front, Avneet is jumping from one project to another, having a busy schedule. She recently wrapped up her shoot for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage the film helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa. Today’s scintillating post has her dancing along with good friend and actor Vishal Jethwa. Vishal who was recently seen in the Kajol starrer film Salaam Venky is in a happy zone with Avneet in this video.

The two of them are seen rocking the stage together. And when two like-minded souls collaborate, the result is simply outstanding. Avneet is wearing a long sleeve top and funky pants. Vishal is also seen in casual wear. The two of them are stylish, wearing black glasses to suit the mood of the dance and song.

You need to watch their expressions and moves here to understand how trendy this one is!!

And rightly, Jethwa captions their video as,

Verified
Presenting y’all my official entry in this trendy world!
All thanks to my APUN TAPUN PUNJABI 😎 @avneetkaur_13
3h

You can check the video here.

 

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! Do you want to see the video too? Well, you can watch Avneet and Jethwa at their trendy best!! Do you like this stunning dance? Drop in your comments here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

