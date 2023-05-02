ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

From Vanity Diaries to Personal Space: Anushka Sen shares sneak-peek of her daily schedule

Anushka Sen’s style file looks on point as she shares preppy fashion dos from her vanity van

Author: IWMBuzz
02 May,2023 07:37:02
From Vanity Diaries to Personal Space: Anushka Sen shares sneak-peek of her daily schedule

With a gamut of accolades in her kitty, Anushka has been relentlessly striving to push the envelope and break new grounds in the realm of acting. Her latest foray into the world of reality TV with “Khatron Ke Khiladi” has been met with immense adulation from her fans and peers alike. As she continues to bask in the glory of her recent achievements, here we have shared Anushka Sen’s latest stylish pictures from her Instagram handle, where she is giving us goals with her preppy looks.

Anushka Sen in Vanity Van

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures straight from her vanity van. Looking absolutely stunner in her casual fashion look, the actress gave off nothing but casual fashion goals. In the pictures, we can see her wearing a stylish white crop top. She teamed it with high waisted beige shorts. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she teamed it off with dewy eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with black cateye shades as she clicked the classy pictures in front of her van mirror.

Sharing the pictures, Sen wrote, “Camera roll” along with video camera emoji.

Here take a look-

From Vanity Diaries to Personal Space: Anushka Sen shares sneak-peek of her daily schedule 803045

From Vanity Diaries to Personal Space: Anushka Sen shares sneak-peek of her daily schedule 803046

From Vanity Diaries to Personal Space: Anushka Sen shares sneak-peek of her daily schedule 803047

From Vanity Diaries to Personal Space: Anushka Sen shares sneak-peek of her daily schedule 803048

Anushka Sen’s Work Experience

Shooting to fame with her iconic character portrayal in the show Baal Veer, Sen has truly come a long way. Later to that, she went on to bag lead roles in popular tv shows. She also got featured in several music videos to date. Apart from that, she has also bagged pivotal roles in popular K-dramas.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Anushka Sen and her many moods and avatars
Anushka Sen and her many moods and avatars
The career evolution of Anushka Sen
The career evolution of Anushka Sen
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s breakfast regime
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s breakfast regime
Watch: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar giving advice to Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen on ‘trust issues’
Watch: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar giving advice to Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen on ‘trust issues’
Viral Video: Anushka Sen gets trolled in IIT Bombay’s Techfest
Viral Video: Anushka Sen gets trolled in IIT Bombay’s Techfest
Anushka Sen melts internet in latest photodump, get eyewear fashion inspiration
Anushka Sen melts internet in latest photodump, get eyewear fashion inspiration
Latest Stories
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Oppo Reno8; Best Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Oppo Reno8; Best Camera Comparison
Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of his crew member Sachin, pics go viral
Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of his crew member Sachin, pics go viral
Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani activate strong iPhone selfie game, learn new hacks
Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani activate strong iPhone selfie game, learn new hacks
Siddharth Nigam drops new swagger photoshoot snaps, Ashi Singh says, "best time with this cutie..."
Siddharth Nigam drops new swagger photoshoot snaps, Ashi Singh says, "best time with this cutie..."
A day in life of Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan
A day in life of Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Nora Fatehi flaunts flexibility game like a pro, see bold pics
Nora Fatehi flaunts flexibility game like a pro, see bold pics
Read Latest News