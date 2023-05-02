From Vanity Diaries to Personal Space: Anushka Sen shares sneak-peek of her daily schedule

Anushka Sen’s style file looks on point as she shares preppy fashion dos from her vanity van

With a gamut of accolades in her kitty, Anushka has been relentlessly striving to push the envelope and break new grounds in the realm of acting. Her latest foray into the world of reality TV with “Khatron Ke Khiladi” has been met with immense adulation from her fans and peers alike. As she continues to bask in the glory of her recent achievements, here we have shared Anushka Sen’s latest stylish pictures from her Instagram handle, where she is giving us goals with her preppy looks.

Anushka Sen in Vanity Van

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures straight from her vanity van. Looking absolutely stunner in her casual fashion look, the actress gave off nothing but casual fashion goals. In the pictures, we can see her wearing a stylish white crop top. She teamed it with high waisted beige shorts. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she teamed it off with dewy eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with black cateye shades as she clicked the classy pictures in front of her van mirror.

Sharing the pictures, Sen wrote, “Camera roll” along with video camera emoji.

Here take a look-

Anushka Sen’s Work Experience

Shooting to fame with her iconic character portrayal in the show Baal Veer, Sen has truly come a long way. Later to that, she went on to bag lead roles in popular tv shows. She also got featured in several music videos to date. Apart from that, she has also bagged pivotal roles in popular K-dramas.