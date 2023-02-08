Urfi Javed‘s style is characterized solely by her name. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant is the most well-known in the fashion sector. Urfi’s distinct fashion sense, on the other hand, has frequently baffled her fans. She dresses up and appreciates her lovely physique as if she were a queen. Her most recent appearance has made us fawn over her style again.

Urfi Javed’s wardrobe is unlike ours; she dresses in jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric wires, pictures, flower petals, and, on occasion, nothing at all. Unsurprisingly, the model’s eccentric and daring wardrobe choices have frequently shocked her fans and the internet. Finally, however, she made a remarkable appearance in a black and blue dress again; scroll down to view her clothing appearance.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has pzazz in his style. With her immaculate style and fashion, the actress manages to turn attention. Urfi’s outlandish attire raises the temperature. Times when Splitsvilla 14’s Urfi set fire to the internet with her unusual outfit. Recently, she appeared in a black illusion-shaping bodysuit; scroll down to see her appearance

Urfi Javed’s Video Outfit Appearance

Urfi Javed looks gorgeous in a seductive black bodysuit outfit. She rushed to the internet and shared a video of herself displaying her clothing. Long sleeves and a high collar characterize her catsuit. Her thin legs were covered with wavy, widely different black stripes that met at the ankle in a pair of open-toe stilettos. Urfi matched her dress by styling her hair in a tight side-parted bun. Finally, she picked a glossy pink lip and a dazzling, beautiful appearance.

She reveals her back clothing striking appearance in the first video appearance. In the second appearance, she sits, bends her knees, and appears to be gushing. She gets up and reveals her front attire with a hot expression in her third appearance. Urfi Javed captioned her video post, “Did you check on me? @muglerofficial.”

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s bold outfit video appearance? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.