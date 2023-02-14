Urfi Javed is an Indian actress who has worked in various television shows and web series. However, her name only determines her unique style. The most well-known Bigg Boss OTT competitor is in the fashion business. Urfi’s distinct fashion style, on the other hand, has often baffled her fans. She dresses up and admires her beautiful shape as if she were a queen. Her most recent appearance has made us fall back in love with her style.

Urfi Javed’s style is defined exclusively by her surname. Bigg Boss OTT contestant is the most prominent fashion industry figure. She is an online star and actress recognized for her unconventional fashion sense and fashion statement. There is practically nothing the actress has not done, from constructing a garment out of waste bags to concealing her modesty with telephones, wires, and even champagne glasses and many more.

Urfi Javed’s aesthetic exudes stylistic flair. The actress turns heads with her impeccable style and elegance. Urfi’s unusual dress raises the temperature. Urfi from Splitsvilla 14 set fire to the internet with her odd costume. She recently appeared in a red lingerie outfit; scroll down to see her appearance.

Urfi Javed’s Video Outfit Appearance

Today is Valentine’s Day, and as expected, Urfi Javed has created a new video in honor of the occasion. Keeping the concept in mind, the actress used a splash of red in her current look.

Concerning the same, Urfi can be seen wearing a red lingerie set consisting of a red-colored satin cloth bralette and underwear, which she has combined with a long cloak with a hood. She had her hair open and wore beautiful makeup with a necklace and shoes. The Daayan actress can be seen giving off huge femme fatale vibes as she flaunts the dress against the backdrop of a trippy tune. Urfi Javed captioned her post, “Felt like a Victoria’s secret model, might never delete, Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!”

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s video on Valentine’s day featuring a red satin lingerie outfit? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.