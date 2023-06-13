ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here

Jannat Zubair is in love with Shivangi Joshi's new work, her music video with Ankit Gupta titled Baarish Aayi Hai. Jannat sends out love and appreciation in a post on social media.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 15:40:03
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi are the best of friends. They were recently seen greeting and meeting in a public gathering. The two of them exhibit a great bond and the best part is that they never leave any stone unturned in sending out admiration, love and positivity to the other. Today, we have the amazing social media influencer and actor Jannat Zubair doing the needful. As we know, Shivangi Joshi and Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt fame actor Ankit Gupta have their music video Baarish Aayi Hai that has launched successfully. Fans of Shivangi would know of it as we had the charming lady putting up posts and pictures from the music video. We at IWMBuzz.com had also written about it. Now, Jannat is extremely happy for Shivangi and she posts the picture from the music video and sends out love to Shivangi.

Yes, mutual admiration between actors, especially ladies, they say, is less!! But we can openly tell here that Shivangi and Jannat are always together in appreciation. Today, it is Jannat’s turn to appreciate the new work of Shivangi. We are sure that Shivangi will in the coming future praise Jannat’s work.

And for all those fans who have waited to see Shivangi in action, the music video is out now.

Check Jannat’s post and picture.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Too good!! We wish Shivangi Joshi all the very best for this one!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

