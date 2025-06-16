New’ Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Couple Rekindles Ravie-Sargun’s Old-School Romance Vibes

The promo for the New Season of Sony’s fan-favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain has introduced viewers to a fresh on-screen couple, Rishabh and Bhagyashree, who are already winning hearts across the nation. The excitement among the audience is palpable for the new season, as it’s all set to bring back romance to Television.

Amidst this, Television’s beloved power couple, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who have always been known for their charisma on and off screen, are making headlines for their heartfelt reaction to the new season of Sony TV’s popular romantic drama Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Ravie and Sargun took to their social media handles recently to share their excitement about the show and its new romantic pairing. Their post is as endearing as their own real-life love story:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DK88fUftIdE/?igsh=MWY2NHAzdTN4NDc1OQ==

The heartfelt exchange delighted fans and contributed to the buzz surrounding the highly anticipated new season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. With romance making a strong comeback on Indian Television and couples like Ravie and Sargun cheering it on, viewers have even more reason to tune in and fall in love all over again.