Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter is a very famous influencer and undoubtedly she is very rich and lives in an expensive home. Check out Sara Tendulkar's expensive and high-budget lifestyle

The daughter of cricket god Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, is a famous star kid. Though she is not connected to showbiz or the cricket world, the actress buzzes in the headlines every now and then. For the last couple of months, the actress has been rumoured to be dating the aspiring cricketer Shubman Gill. And in addition, the news regarding the two of them regularly keeps coming up in top stories. Per Sara Tendulkar’s Instagram account, she is pretty famous on social media platforms due to her beauty and style. Also, her Instagram feed is proof of her lavish, beautiful, and inspiring lifestyle.

Sara Tendulkar’s Schooling

Undoubtedly, Sara Tendulkar lives an expensive lifestyle being a daughter of cricket god Sachin Tendulkar. Also, now she is the sister of aspiring cricketer Arjun Tendulkar who made his IPL debut in 2023 in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Born on 12th October 1997, Sara is 25 years old. She is the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar. Sara Tendulkar studied at Mumbai’s prestigious and expensive school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Sachin Tendulkar’s House Where Sara Tendulkar Lives With Her Family

Sachin Tendulkar lives in a lavish palatial mansion in Bandra, Mumbai. It is a beautiful paradise with three stories edifice, and it is worth around 78 crores. Sara Tendulkar lives in a home with ten spacious rooms decorated with art amenities. The house has a grand opening, a vast hall, gardens, parks, etc. The starkid likes to keep herself healthy, so she does yoga with her family on the terrace with a grey textured wall around the palm trees.

Sara Tendulkar’s Higher Education

Like many star kids in the entertainment industry, Sara Tendulkar also opted to complete her higher education in a foreign country. She was good at academics, so she completed her higher education in medicine at London University College. The star kid lived in London for 4 years to complete her education. While living in London, she loves to roam at different and iconic places in the city, and here are some glimpses below.

Sara Tendulkar Fashion Inspo

Being the daughter of one of the wealthiest and most successful cricketers, Sara Tendulkar has always been in the spotlight for her appearances. The diva ensures to step out with her best style. She is no less than to beat the Bollywood actresses in fashion whenever she is on the red carpet of any event. The star kid debuted her modelling in Ajio’s high-end fashion vision ad in 2021. On the other hand, she is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut soon, but Sara Tendulkar has no official statement. In contrast, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that Sara wants to follow her mother’s footsteps in medicine.

Places Sara Tendulkar Visit

Sara Tendulkar is a travel lover like many of us and the actors. The star kid has spent her vacation and free time roaming to different places and cities and enjoying the adventure there. Sara Tendulkar has visited places like Bali in Indonesia, Goa in India, Bangkok in Thailand, Budapest in Hungary, London in the United Kingdom, Koh Samui in Thailand, Delhi in India, New York, Venice in Italy, Lonavala in Maharashtra, Madinat Jumeirah, Nice in France, Granada in Spain, Malaga in Pain and others.

Sara Tendulkar enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram account. She has more than 3 million followers on her profile.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates.