ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional as actor’s AI-generated picture goes viral, check out

Sushant Singh Rajput's passing occurred on June 14, 2020, when he was discovered deceased in his Bandra residence. At that time, the 34-year-old actor was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Aug,2023 06:00:17
Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional as actor’s AI-generated picture goes viral, check out 841150

Sushant Singh Rajput, a celebrated actor who left behind a significant legacy, continues to be dearly missed. His untimely passing at a young age has left an irreplaceable void, not only within his family but also among his devoted fans on social media. The late actor’s iconic films and charismatic presence ensure that he remains in the hearts of many.

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s absence is keenly felt, his admirers are finding distinctive ways to honor his memory. One such remarkable effort has captured widespread attention. A doppelganger of Sushant, someone who strikingly resembles the actor, employed artificial intelligence (AI) to craft an almost identical replica of his face. This replication was then shared across social media platforms, serving as a testament to the enduring impact Sushant has had on his fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing occurred on June 14, 2020, when he was discovered deceased in his Bandra residence. At that time, the 34-year-old actor was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. Initially classified as a suicide by the Mumbai Police, the situation evolved dramatically. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed a report against Rhea, her brother Showik, and five others, alleging their involvement in abetting his son’s demise. Consequently, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The investigation further deepened as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the effort. A drug-related aspect emerged, unveiling Showik Chakraborty’s alleged association with a suspected drug network. This revelation prompted the NCB to delve into the potential drug angle in connection with the case.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
NCB Not Challenging Rhea Chakraborty's Bail in Drugs Case Tied to Sushant Singh Rajput's Death 835282
NCB Not Challenging Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail in Drugs Case Tied to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life 833300
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life
Kartik Aaryan To Step Into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Role In Kabir Khan’s Film 831337
Kartik Aaryan To Step Into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Role In Kabir Khan’s Film
Kartik Aaryan to bring Sushant Singh Rajput's dream to life with 'Chandu Champion', read 826610
Kartik Aaryan to bring Sushant Singh Rajput’s dream to life with ‘Chandu Champion’, read
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Devendra Fadnavis reveals latest status, read all details here 821388
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Devendra Fadnavis reveals latest status, read all details here
Sara Ali Khan drops unseen BTS moments from Kedarnath on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary 815725
Sara Ali Khan drops unseen BTS moments from Kedarnath on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary
Latest Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841144
Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics
Sushmita Sen addresses online hate directed at LGBTQ+ community following "Taali" poster release 841126
Sushmita Sen addresses online hate directed at LGBTQ+ community following “Taali” poster release
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports] 841123
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports]
Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi talks about nurturing young talents and more, read 841107
Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi talks about nurturing young talents and more, read
Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree 841082
Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree
Watch: Hina Khan Tries To Make Chapati On Goan Ka Chulha 841046
Watch: Hina Khan Tries To Make Chapati On Goan Ka Chulha
Read Latest News