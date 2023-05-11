ADVERTISEMENT
Take the bodycon fashion cue from Anushka Sen

The Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen is keeping us wowed with her style file in bodycon ensembles. Here’s how Sen is keeping us stunned with her latest video in classic bodycon, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 18:00:19
Anushka Sen, the Indian actress, dancer, and social media influencer, has captivated audiences not only with her talent but also with her impeccable style and fashion choices. With a significant following and a strong online presence, she has become a trendsetter for many young enthusiasts. Let’s delve into the world of Anushka Sen’s fashion and explore her signature style, that is playing with ‘bodycon ensembles’

Anushka Sen shares video decked in bodycon

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a video decked up in classic bodycons so far. In the video, we can see Sen decked up in designer bodycon ensembles. In one we can see her decked up in a stylish baby pink bodycon attire. She went on to style up in a floral black midi bodycon and then in a sassy tangerine hued one-shouldered bodycon outfit.

Keeping her makeup on point with all the bodycon suits, the actress gave off nothing but style goals to her fans for this scorching summer. We are in absolute awe of her fashion sense in the video.

Check out below-

About the bodycon fashion

Originating in the early 1990s, bodycon fashion was a response to the prevailing oversized and loose-fitting trends of the previous decade. It emerged as a statement of body confidence and empowerment, aiming to celebrate and accentuate the natural curves and contours of a woman’s figure. Herve Leger, a French designer, played a pivotal role in popularizing bodycon fashion with his iconic bandage dresses, which became synonymous with the trend.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

