Teri Aadat 2 clocks 1M views in hours: Anushka Sen shares exclusive BTS moments

Anushka Sen shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the song's shoot. Her gratitude to the fans for the overwhelming response was evident as she posted snapshots of herself, exuding confidence while posing with a gun in a crisp white shirt and blue trousers.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 15:42:08
Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen recently unleashed their new song, ‘Teri Aadat 2’, on a much-anticipated Friday, August 25th. The song, a follow-up to their previous hit ‘Teri Aadat’, has taken the internet by storm, and for all the right reasons. From the moment the first note hits to the final frame, Siddharth and Anushka’s performance in the song is nothing short of breathtaking. Their synergy transcends the screen, leaving fans with goosebumps as they witness the two talents come together for a spellbinding act.

The music video’s narrative is as intriguing as the chemistry between the stars. The storyline unfurls around a gangster, portrayed by Siddharth Nigam, and a police officer, played by Anushka Sen. The twist of emotions and complexities in their relationship adds depth to the video. Anushka’s character realizes Siddharth’s betrayal but chooses to stand by him when faced with danger from other gangsters. Siddharth’s character, although not transformed into a lover, steps in to rescue her from the impending threat.

The magic of ‘Teri Aadat 2’ is further elevated by the melodious voice of Abhi Dutt, who lends his soulful vocals to the song. Aishwarya Tripathi’s composition adds an enchanting backdrop to the captivating visuals. The impact of the song was immediate, with ‘Teri Aadat 2’ crossing the impressive milestone of 1 million views within just a few hours of its release.

Anushka, taking to Instagram, shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the song’s shoot. Her gratitude to the fans for the overwhelming response was evident as she posted snapshots of herself, exuding confidence while posing with a gun in a crisp white shirt and blue trousers. Her heartfelt caption read, “Some BTS from Teri Aadat 2!! Thank you for so much loveee! 1M in just a few hours wohooo 🥰 #teriaadat2”.

Read Latest News