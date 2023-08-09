Urfi Javed Ditches Bralette In Bikini Style, Hides Her Face With Mask

Urfi Javed is back in the fashion game with new inspiration. She is known to make headlines with her experimenting and out-of-the-box styles. This time she stunned fans with an unimaginable look as she ditched the bralette in her super bold avatar.

Urfi Javed’s New Without Bralette Look

Inspired by herself, Urfi Javed, for her new look, ditched bralette in her bikini style, hiding her modesty with her hands. You might wonder what’s new in her look as she had often styled herself without a bra. Well, today, it’s not her braless look but the mask she is wearing to hide her face. No one can see her face as she covers it with a leather mask.

In the video, Urfi Javed flaunts her picturesque figure in her super bold look. Throughout the video, one cannot blink for a second with her stunning look. The diva is known to raise the sensuality bar with her every new look. The huge black glasses add a spunky look. As you cannot see her face, the diva in her caption asks, “Guess Who?”

However, guessing it’s her is not difficult as nobody else can pull off style like her. There is no limit in fashion for Urfi Javed. She has embraced every avatar to grace and elegance, just like her recent screw u look in an outfit made with screws.

Did you like Urfi Javed’s new avatar? Please drop your views in the comments box.