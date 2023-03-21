Urfi Javed, who appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, is quite popular on social media. She has become one of the industry’s most controversial actors, making headlines for her daring dress choices. She often shares her bold photos, piping-hot photoshoots, and dance reels. Her posts often find spots in trends and go viral on the internet.

She has also done shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, ALT Balaji’s Puncch Beat 2, and others. Ever since she’s become a favourite of paparazzi who enjoy clicking her strange avatars every single day. Her airport looks are a hit and fans love how candid she is with her fashion looks.

Once Urfi treated her fans with a new look which is yet again trolled by netizens. Urfi took to Instagram and shared her look in which she was seen sporting a top made out of Kiwi fruit. Fans were surprised by her new look and trolled her for the same. One commented: “kuch to chod do madam” Check below!