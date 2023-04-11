Urfi Javed, with her new post, made everyone go shocked. Every time you think, what can she do more? The diva comes up with something unexpected and out of the box. And yet again, the fashionista blew minds with her new look flaunting n*pples.

Urfi Javed’s New Avatar

In the latest post, Urfi Javed wore a plain black mini dress, the outfit featured printed ‘breasts’ on the front, almost making us believe that she went shirtless. However, when you see her randomly looks as if she isn’t wearing anything. And rounded her look with rosy and glossy makeup.

She posed wearing this bold and experimenting dress. But viewers couldn’t take this and burst angrily into the comments section.

A user said, “A bıg ınsult to women , shame on you for beıng a gırl”. Another wished to abuse her, “Dil bohat gandi gandi Gali dene ko Kar Raha Hy lekin roza ha abhi 😡😡”. The third sarcastically said, “Painter ne sare maze le liye agar pehan k draw kiya ho to”. The fourth said, “Tasteless n hopeless n too cheap.” “Just shows how much brain less her artist is just like her😂😂,” said the fifth.

Urfi Javed Controversy

On the first of April, Urfi Javed shared a message saying that she won’t hurt anyone’s sentiments from now on and will never wear the type of clothes she wears. But it turns out that she made everyone April fool.

