Urfi Javed gets unapologetically real about her ‘lips filler’ journey, read

Urfi Javed, the fashion-forward sensation, recently opened up about her lip filler journey, shedding light on her experiences and offering valuable advice to her followers. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jul,2023 05:05:08
Urfi Javed, the fashion-forward sensation, recently opened up about her lip filler journey, shedding light on her experiences and offering valuable advice to her followers. Sharing pictures of her bruised face, she candidly shared her decision to get lip fillers from a young age, expressing her desire for fuller lips. At 18, she sought affordable options and went to a dermatologist, but the results sometimes left her dissatisfied. The journey involved getting the fillers dissolved, an excruciatingly painful process she bravely endured.

Urfi’s message to her fans is not to discourage them from getting fillers but rather to stress the importance of caution and thorough research when opting for cosmetic procedures. She acknowledged that lip fillers are still part of her beauty regime, but she now knows that less is more, focusing on what suits her face best. Encouraging everyone to choose reputable and skilled doctors, she emphasized the need to embrace one’s insecurities and make informed decisions about any cosmetic enhancements.

Urfi Javed’s honesty and transparency about her lip filler journey serve as an important reminder for anyone considering cosmetic procedures. Her journey of self-discovery and learning what works for her face reflects a responsible and empowered approach to beauty. As she continues to inspire her followers with her fashion sense and now, her thoughtful insights, Urfi’s message advocates self-love and informed choices in the world of beauty and aesthetics.

Here take a look at the post:

