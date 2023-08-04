ADVERTISEMENT
Urfi Javed Goes Super Bold As She Hides Her Modesty With Crafted Eyes And Unbuttoned Denim

Urfi Javed, yet again, is grabbing attention with her super bold avatar in crafted eyes and unbuttoned denim style.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Aug,2023 00:05:19
Urfi Javed, the queen of bold and bindaas fashion, never fails to attract attention with her style. Recently she shared new pictures in her bold and creative avatar that screams attention. This time the diva hides her modesty with artificial things. Let’s check it out.

Urfi Javed’s New Avatar

With the help of actress Shweta Mahadik, Urfi has created a new look in an unimaginable way. She chose to go green with handmade crafted eyes on her body. She hides her modesty with green flower-crafted eyes. To make it look more enchanting, she styled her hair in a messy bun with green creative details like locks. She paired it with unbuttoned denim and soared the temperature with her sensual glam.

Each picture and pose by Urfi Javed says, “I’m here to slay.” In the first picture, she posed, sliding her denim and making fans swoon over her look. In the next image, she posed with one hand on her curves and the other holding her jeans. In the third video, she shared the space with Shweta Mahadik, who helped her with the crazy idea. Lastly, she posed with her fierce expressions and picturesque figure.

Urfi Javed, with her super bold avatar in crafted eyes and unbuttoned denim, has made hearts flutters.

Did you like Urfi Javed’s new creative look? Drop your views in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.

