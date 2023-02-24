Urfi Javed is an Indian actress in several television dramas and internet programs. Her moniker, on the other hand, just defines her demeanor. Urfi’s unusual dress sense, on the other hand, has perplexed her followers time and again. She dressed up and admired her stunning form like a queen. Her most recent appearance has made us rediscover her sense of style.

Her name determines her style. Urfi Javed, a Bigg Boss OTT participant, is the most well-known fashion business figure. She is an online celebrity and actress known for her strong fashion sense and statement. But, there isn’t much the actress hasn’t done, from making a garment out of garbage bags to covering her modesty with telephones, cables, and even wine glasses, among other things.

Besides her acting career, Urfi Javed is a social media influencer with a significant following on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. She often shares her photos, videos, and thoughts on various topics with her fans. She also uses the platform to interact with her fans and followers by posting stories and replying to their comments. She shares her thoughts on various topics and promotes her upcoming projects.

Urfi Javed’s style exudes a sense of flair. With her impeccable taste and grace, the actress turns heads. Urfi’s outlandish clothing, on the other hand, raises the temperature. Urfi from Splitsvilla 14 grabbed attention with her outrageous costume. Please scroll down to view her recent clothing appearance in a black strapless printed gown.

Urfi Javed’s Outfit Appearance

Urfi Javed looks lovely in a strapless patterned gown in black. She dyed her hair pink and styled it in a middle-parted wavy hairdo. She applied bold black smokey eyes, kajal kohl, light pink colored cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick for her heavy makeup. In the photograph, she stands and poses for the photo shoot, giving the camera an intense expression.

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s latest appearance in a black strapless printed gown? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.