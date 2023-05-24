Urfi Javed manifests a ‘gem’ of a view by the beach, see pics

Cloaked in confidence and draped in unapologetic boldness, Urfi Javed commands attention effortlessly. The actress whether on the streets of the city or travelling around has always managed to garner headlines with her looks. And here the Bigg Boss beauty has set Instagram ablaze with her preppy look by the beach in a gem stone bikini.

Urfi Javed’s stunning beach look

From her fierce eyes that pierce through the mundane to her perfectly coiffed hair that cascades like a wild waterfall. She can be seen wearing a stylish gem beaded bikini bralette. The actress completed the look with matching shorts. The diva kept her makeup minimal while she flaunted her gorgeous curves posing for the pictures.

Reactions

Getting trolled and hate in the comments for her bold choices of fashion is nothing new to her anyway. And with this one too, she got spammed with same.

One wrote, “Besharam awrat Thoda TU sharam Kar le naggi rehne pe Kiya Maza milta hai tuje.”

Another wrote, “Yeah sab Islamic desho mein kyo nahi karti ladkiya? Ya yeah khas samuday wale log dusre dharam k baccho ko bigadne k liye yeah sab karte hai?”

A third user wrote, “Next time ocean garbage use karna kya pata log ocean saaf karna start karde in name of fashion”

A fourth one added, “Bina kapdo ke to hmari bes bhi rahti he tumse achi lagti he famous hona tha to kapde pahan ke hoti nange me award nahi milega tujhe hight bda le pahle bachhi chhoti”