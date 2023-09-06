Digital | Snippets

Urfi Javed is a fashion queen. This time, the fashionista recreates the iconic look of globally famous rapper Kanye West as she dons a Donda outfit. Check out below

Urfi Javed, the fashionista in the town, often comes out with a head-turning fashion appearance. Whether ethnic or western, she leaves no stone unturned to bring the best of experimenting looks. And this new style decked in all black is no exception. The actress recently was snapped in the town with a never seen before or, say, Hollywood inspired avatar.

Urfi Javed Recreates Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Look

Urfi this afternoon made a stunning appearance in town; she recreates a never seen before look inspired by Hollywood rapper Kanye West. This all-black outfit from head to toe is called a Donda fit. The fashionista can be seen wearing a black bralette underneath a netted top from head to wait while she pairs up with a silk pullover crop top, hiding her half face.

However, the grand catch of this avatar is her extremely over size black pants, which Urfi Javed can be seen handling well in the video. The floor-sweeping oversized pants recreate the Donda look only Urfi can do.

Urfi Javed, in her recent Instagram handle, shared a very bold glimpse of herself as she hides her breasts with her hand, wearing a metal-made top. In the series of pictures, she flaunted different fashion looks and her cozy time with her pet.

So, did you like Urfi Javed’s ‘Donda’ look? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.