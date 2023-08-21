ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Urfi Javed sets sirens once again with her bizarre 'croissant' bralette, see pics

Urfi Javed is known to captivate viewers with her new avatar. Today she made a jaw-dropping appearance as she hid her modesty with a croissant bralette. Check out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Aug,2023 21:30:52
Urfi Javed sets sirens once again with her bizarre 'croissant' bralette, see pics 844666

Sensational fashion influencer Urfi Javed has once again managed to turn heads with her out-of-the-box experimenting looks. Known for her penchant for the extraordinary, Urfi stunned her followers with her new avatar as she hid her upper body with French sweet bread Croissant.

Urfi Javed’s Croissant Bralette Style In Latest Picture

Taking to her Instagram profile, Urfi shared the picture with a caption, “I have muffin to say,” as she waved the French sweet bread into her bralette, hiding her upper body. She paired her bizarre styled with black denim pants. At the same time, her sleek colored hair bun, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips rounded off her overall glam.

Urfi posed, flaunting her new avatar with her boldness. She has always done sometime beyond the imagination, and this is just another example. However, her croissant bralette look has set sirens again, and users couldn’t control to share their opinion.

The best friend of Bollywood beauties, Orhan Awatramani, commented, “She croiss-ATE & left no crumbs. Period 🥐.”

A user wrote, “Those croissants are the yummiest one I bet 😍😍😍🔥🔥.”

The second one said, “Sorry to say but aapka yeh fashion kuch samajh nhi aya😑.”

“I love Croissant 🥐 but not anymore 🙂,” the third commented.

Urfi Javed sets sirens once again with her bizarre 'croissant' bralette, see pics 844667

What do you have to say about Urfi Javed’s new look? Let us know in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Urfi Javed’s tree-transitioning moment is surreal 843684
Watch: Urfi Javed’s tree-transitioning moment is surreal
Urfi Javed Ditches Bralette In Bikini Style, Hides Her Face With Mask 841472
Urfi Javed Ditches Bralette In Bikini Style, Hides Her Face With Mask
Urfi Javed Goes Super Bold As She Hides Her Modesty With Crafted Eyes And Unbuttoned Denim 840266
Urfi Javed Goes Super Bold As She Hides Her Modesty With Crafted Eyes And Unbuttoned Denim
Urfi Javed Is All 'Colors' And 'Shimmer' In Fringy Jacket And Netted Trouser (New Pics Alert) 839752
Urfi Javed Is All ‘Colors’ And ‘Shimmer’ In Fringy Jacket And Netted Trouser (New Pics Alert)
Urfi Javed Turns Flying Bird In Green Hanging Gown 838835
Urfi Javed Turns Flying Bird In Green Hanging Gown
Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React 837131
Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React
Latest Stories
Ritabhari Chakraborty in pink plunge-neck kaftan is 'chic' personified 844595
Ritabhari Chakraborty in pink plunge-neck kaftan is ‘chic’ personified
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Exudes Glamour In Black Sheer See-Through Saree And Plunging Neck Bralette 844491
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Exudes Glamour In Black Sheer See-Through Saree And Plunging Neck Bralette
India's middle-order gets boost as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul return for Asia Cup 844597
India’s middle-order gets boost as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul return for Asia Cup
Another musical marvel 'Jamnapaar' brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2! 844662
Another musical marvel ‘Jamnapaar’ brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2!
Star Bharat to Introduce an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​ 844660
Star Bharat to Introduce an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to unite Ishaan and Isha 844656
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to unite Ishaan and Isha
Read Latest News