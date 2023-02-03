Urfi Javed’s style is defined by her name alone. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant is the most well-known in the fashion world. However, Urfi’s distinctive dress taste has often perplexed her followers. She dresses up and enjoys her beautiful form like a queen. Her most recent appearance has once again made us drool over her style.

Urfi Javed’s wardrobe is unlike ours; she wears garments made of jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric cables, photos, flower petals, and sometimes even nothing at all. No surprise, the model has often astounded her followers and the internet with her bizarre and daring outfit choices. Once again, she made a unique appearance in a black and blue outfit; scroll down to see her outfit appearance.

Urfi Javed’s Outfit Appearance

Urfi Javed looked amazing in a black cut-out monokini and a translucent blue miniskirt. She came from the vanity in the video, clutching a coffee mug and a phone. Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun with two front flixes. She accessorized just with black earrings. She strikes captivating positions for the paparazzi on her second appearance.

When asked about her next program, Urfi Javed responds, “Mujhe nahi pata hai, ye haha se suna khabar, uska number bhejo usko call kiya jaaye, call wall karo bhai.” “I love Goa,” she adds as she walks. Then, in her final appearance, she stands straight, strikes a final stance for the paparazzi, and says, “Main thak gayi, bye, guys.”

Urfi Javed recently posted a picture of herself wearing a strapless black top with tie-dye patterned blue pants. Her hair was dressed in a side-parted wavy hairdo. She kept her makeup basic, opting for bright glossy pink lipstick. She sits on the chair, bends a bit lower, and strikes an oomph position for the photo shoot.

Which outfit of Urfi Javed did you like the most? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.