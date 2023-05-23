Watch: Shivangi Joshi's birthday special with Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rahmani have been great companions and buddies ever since the time they participated together in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Both of them did their best and the friendship has continued big time. Check out how they united to have fun once again

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are two stylish beauties who are beyond any introduction. They are two of the most loved and admired young divas and sensations in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry at present. The two of them have been a part of the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry for quite a long time and given the kind of love and appreciation that they both have received from their fans courtesy of some serious hard work and efforts, we genuinely feel that they deserve it all. While Shivangi has primarily proven her mettle in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jannat Zubair Rahmani too has done her bit on TV as well as reality shows and as a content creator. Both of them started working and hustling since a very tender age and well that’s why, today, they certainly must be very happy and proud of the kind of journey that they both have had in their respective professional lives.

Check out how Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Shivangi Joshi are seen celebrating together:

The best and most appreciated thing about both Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rahmani is the fact that both of them believe in actively being a part of social media activities. Given their respective busy schedules, it’s not daily that they get to meet. But hey folks, when they do, they make the most of it. This time, going by the latest photos shared by Shivangi Joshi, the duo had a lot of fun along with their entire squad when they got together to apparently celebrate Shivangi’s birthday and well, we love the snaps. Come check out –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Wonderful and simply outstanding for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com