Urfi Javed‘s style is defined exclusively by her name. The Bigg Boss OTT contender is the most well-known in the fashion industry. Urfi’s unusual dress taste, on the other hand, has repeatedly perplexed her followers. She dresses up and admires her wonderful form as if she were a queen. Her most recent appearance has made us fall in love with her style all over again.

Urfi Javed’s wardrobe differs from ours, in that she dresses in jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric cables, photos, flower petals, and, on occasion, nothing at all. Unsurprisingly, the model’s outlandish and daring dress choices have often astounded her followers and the internet.

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed’s style is stylistic flair. The actress commands attention with her impeccable style and fashion sense. Urfi’s outrageous dress escalates the heat. Urfi from Splitsvilla 14 set the internet on fire with her odd costume. Finally, she made an impressive presentation in a beige-colored garment-clipped mini dress; scroll down to see her clothing look.

Urfi Javed’s Outfit Video Appearance

She donned an enormous orange t-shirt with a dark blue skirt and golden shoes in her debut video appearance. Urfi’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail. She applied heavy makeup, including bold black smokey eyes, pink blush, and dark pink lipstick. In the video, she appears and removes one fabric clip, which she displays to the camera while smiling. Then she took off one grey t-shirt, flaunted it, turned it into beige clothes, a clipped mini dress ensemble with beige high heels, and threw the grey t-shirt away. Then she demonstrates her oomph clothing game by striking a variety of postures for the video shoots. The diva wore her hair in a high ponytail with flowing waves. Pink eyeshadow, pink blush cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick were used for her heavy makeup. She doesn’t require any additional accessories to complete her ensemble. Urfi Javed captioned her post, “Kuch funny caption hi bata do.”

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s beige-colored outfit appearance? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.