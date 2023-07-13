ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Spoilers

Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Wildcard contestants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav make a dhamakedaar entry

Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav step in as guest judges in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, ready to unleash the Social Media Challenge. The rest of the housemates are seated in the living area watching the fun on screen.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 15:45:57
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Wildcard contestants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav make a dhamakedaar entry 833397

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has brought together renowned faces from the entertainment industry under one roof. Now, the house is all set to welcome two wildcard contestants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav. In the coming episode, get ready for a rollercoaster of laughter and creativity.

Bigg Boss OTT declares that the next captain must have the ability to speak their heart out in any situation and with that the captaincy task is announced. Avinash and Manisha are summoned to the activity area, but little do they know that a surprise awaits them. Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav step in as guest judges in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, ready to unleash the Social Media Challenge. The rest of the housemates are seated in the living area watching the fun on screen.

Elvish Yadav is a 25-year-old YouTuber from Gurugram. He started his content-creating journey in 2016 and owns two channels at present — Elvish Yadav Vlogs (where he uploads daily videos) and Elvish Yadav (where he showcases short films he creates). Aashika Bhatia is primarily known for her appearances in Hindi serials such as Meera (2009) and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi (2011). She also played host Salman’s half-sister in Sooraj Barjatiya’s 2015 blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Aashika enjoys immense popularity on social media.

Who will impress Aashika and Elvish the most with their wit and creativity?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad and Jiya's playful tease angers Avinash and Falaq 833061
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad and Jiya’s playful tease angers Avinash and Falaq
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated 832783
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated
Cyrus Broacha quits Bigg Boss OTT 2, find out reason 832516
Cyrus Broacha quits Bigg Boss OTT 2, find out reason
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani calls Avinash Sachdev ‘biggest liar’ 832441
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani calls Avinash Sachdev ‘biggest liar’
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Avinash Sachdev confesses his feelings for Falaq Naaz 831965
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Avinash Sachdev confesses his feelings for Falaq Naaz
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Housemates get into a fight during ranking task 831562
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates get into a fight during ranking task
Latest Stories
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider and Dua share a close moment 833470
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider and Dua share a close moment
Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside 833395
Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside
David Beckham is my fashion inspiration: Aarush Shrivastav 833390
David Beckham is my fashion inspiration: Aarush Shrivastav
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts Aradhana over viral leaked story 833391
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts at Aradhana over viral leaked story
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life 833300
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift 833386
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift
Read Latest News