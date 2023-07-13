Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Wildcard contestants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav make a dhamakedaar entry

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has brought together renowned faces from the entertainment industry under one roof. Now, the house is all set to welcome two wildcard contestants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav. In the coming episode, get ready for a rollercoaster of laughter and creativity.

Bigg Boss OTT declares that the next captain must have the ability to speak their heart out in any situation and with that the captaincy task is announced. Avinash and Manisha are summoned to the activity area, but little do they know that a surprise awaits them. Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav step in as guest judges in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, ready to unleash the Social Media Challenge. The rest of the housemates are seated in the living area watching the fun on screen.

Elvish Yadav is a 25-year-old YouTuber from Gurugram. He started his content-creating journey in 2016 and owns two channels at present — Elvish Yadav Vlogs (where he uploads daily videos) and Elvish Yadav (where he showcases short films he creates). Aashika Bhatia is primarily known for her appearances in Hindi serials such as Meera (2009) and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi (2011). She also played host Salman’s half-sister in Sooraj Barjatiya’s 2015 blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Aashika enjoys immense popularity on social media.

Who will impress Aashika and Elvish the most with their wit and creativity?

