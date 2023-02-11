An awestruck video of a Chinese kid flaunting his dance moves in Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Mohabbatein song ‘Aankhein Khuli’ is going viral on the internet. The Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer romantic drama melted the audience’s hearts. The cute-looking Chinese kid is dressed in casual style, wearing a white and black striped cardigan paired with joggers and yellow socks.

In the viral video, the Chinese kid danced his heart out with perfect syncing steps, and his adorable expression took our hearts. At the same time, the original song featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, and Shamita Shetty. The way he danced made netizens’ hearts flatter over him. Also, this video is going viral on internet, gathering everyone’s attention. This video is shared on account name @lucky_hang_hang. It has accumulated more than 8 million views, while many users spammed the account in the comments section.

A user in the comments said, “Omg I can’t believe like seriously every beat he is matching, best best best love you boy.”

The second commented, “Mene iss song ki chinese version bhi suni hai and i know this song is very famous in china.”

“OMG Indian song so happy to see you vibing to our song,” said the third user.

Content creator Kill Paul also commented and said, “Wow JaiHind.”

