Indian actress Urfi Javed appears in several television dramas and online shows. On the other hand, her name simply describes her personality. Urfi’s supporters have frequently been baffled by her unconventional fashion choices. She put on her best attire and really admired her beautiful figure. However, we’ve rediscovered her sense of style thanks to her recent appearance.

Her name influences her style. One of the Bigg Boss OTT contestants, Urfi Javed, is the most well-known name in the industry. She is a well-known actress and online personality who makes bold fashion statements. There isn’t much the actress hasn’t done, though, including covering her modesty with objects like wine glasses, wine bottles, and even garbage bags.

Urfi Javed has a successful acting career and is a social media influencer on websites like Instagram and Twitter. She frequently communicates with her followers with images, videos, and comments on numerous subjects. She also uses the site to communicate with her fans and followers by publishing articles and responding to comments. In addition, she discusses numerous subjects and promotes her upcoming projects.

Urfi Javed’s fashion sense conveys a sense of flair. The actress commands attention with her elegant taste. On the other hand, Urfi’s bizarre attire makes it warmer. Urfi from Splitsvilla 14 attracted notice with her crazy costume. Please scroll down to see her recent video of herself transforming from a wooden basket to a strapless dress.

Urfi Javed’s Transformation Video

A transformation video of Urfi Javed wearing a see-through strapless midi dress made from a wooden basket and high golden heels was posted online. She wore her hair in a messy middle-part bun with a two-sided bang. She applied heavy makeup, including glossy dark-pink lips, light-brown cheeks accented with shimmer, and smokey black eyes with thick black eyelashes. She wears simply golden earrings as accessories. In addition, she gave her nails pink polish.

In the opening video, she posted a picture of a wooden basket transformed into a strapless, see-through midi dress. She showed off the outfit while grinning gorgeously. Urfi Javed captioned her Instagram post, “Made this from baas ki tokri, I feel this is a dying art now. It always amazed me how these artisans used bamboo strings to make such amazing utensils, chairs, and tables. Blows my mind.”

Did you like seeing Urfi Javed’s transformation video? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.