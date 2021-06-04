विद्या बालन के शेरनी ट्रेलर को दर्शकों के साथ-साथ कई वास्तविक वन अधिकारियों ने भी खूब सराहा; उनकी प्रतिक्रिया देखें यहां!

अमेज़ॅन प्राइम वीडियो ने विद्या बालन अभिनीत फिल्म शेरनी का बहुप्रतीक्षित ट्रेलर जारी किया। ट्रेलर को दर्शकों से जोरदार प्रतिक्रिया मिली और ट्रेलर रिलीज के कुछ ही घंटों में कई महिला वन अधिकारियों ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। विद्या बालन एक ईमानदार महिला वन अधिकारी-विद्या की भूमिका निभाती नजर आ रही हैं।

इस फिल्म और एक रोमांचक ट्रेलर के लिए उन्हें जो प्यार मिला है, वह अलौकिक है। कुछ वन अधिकारियों ने भी ट्रेलर पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की और वे विद्या बालन से एक अनकही भूमिका और एक असामान्य कहानी को प्रस्तुत करने और चित्रित करने के लिए बहुत प्रभावित हुए। दर्शकों की प्रतिक्रियाएं हमेशा एक अभिनेता के लिए महत्व रखती हैं लेकिन वास्तविक फॉरेस्ट अधिकारियों की सराहना, जिन लोगों पर फिल्म को दर्शाया गया है, विद्या बालन के लिए एक दिल को छू लेने वाला क्षण है।

ट्रेलर ने कुछ असली वन अधिकारियों के दिलों में जगह बना ली है। एक नजर वन अधिकारियों के इन ट्वीट्स पर:

#Sherni

Film of a fiesty Forest Officer working in a tough terrain with Human Wildlife Interface.

Amidst a maze of folks with vested interests,Naysayers & Doers.@vidya_balan & #AmitMasurkar combo promises an uncommon story — Jayoti Banerjee 🇮🇳 (@jayotibanerjee) June 2, 2021

Sulekha Jagarwar shares, “Watch the trailer of #Sherni

A movie revolving around the life of a forest officer.”

Watch the trailer of #Sherni

A movie revolving around the life of a forest officer. — SULEKHA JAGARWAR (@JagarwarSulekha) June 2, 2021

This is the story is of a #ForestOfficer who strives for balance.

Want to see a lady IFS in action on screen? Acclaimed #vidyabalan plays Forest Officer in #sherni. Trailer is here and can't wait for the release! 😀 — Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) June 2, 2021

Trailer looks promising in giving due credits to forest officers for their unseen&unspoken efforts to deal with human animal conflict situations #Sherni #VidyaBalan — Lavanya B, IFS (@iambLavanya) June 2, 2021

Revti Raman shares, "Commendable work by @vidya_balan ma'am…This story says a lot about many real life #Sherni in Uniform.. 🙏"

Commendable work by @vidya_balan ma'am…This story says a lot about many real life #Sherni in Uniform.. 🙏 — Revti Raman, IFS (@Revti_Raman_IFS) June 2, 2021

"People depend on the Jungle and the Jungle depends on them…We shouldn't loose the balance "#Sherni movie featuring #VidyaBalan.. A story inspired from the lives of real life Women Forest Officers.. 🙏🙏@vidya_balan @PrimeVideoIN@Ash_Deshmukh — Revti Raman, IFS (@Revti_Raman_IFS) June 2, 2021

ट्रेलर की प्रशंसा करते हुए, इसे आशाजनक और निष्पक्ष बताते हुए, ये वन अधिकारी इस फिल्म के निर्माताओं द्वारा किए गए प्रयासों को सही बताते हैं। विद्या एक बाघ की तरह क्रूर है जब उसे रूढ़ियों और पितृसत्ता की बेड़ियों को तोड़ना है, साथ ही योजना के लिए विभाग को सक्रीय करना होता है। गर्जनावाले इस ट्रेलर में कुछ विक्षिप्त पात्रों के साथ, विद्या की यात्रा को दर्शाया गया है। कलाकारों की टुकड़ी में शरद सक्सेना, मुकुल चड्ढा, विजय राज, इला अरुण, बृजेंद्र काला और नीरज काबी जैसे नाम हैं।

टी-सीरीज़ और अबुदंतिया एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा निर्मित, यह अमेज़ॅन ओरिजिनल मूवी, पुरस्कार विजेता फिल्ममेकर अमित मसुरकर द्वारा निर्देशित है, जो समीक्षकों द्वारा प्रशंसित फिल्म ‘न्यूटन’ के लिए जाने जाते हैं। प्राइम मेंबर्स शेरनी को 18 जून से एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर ऐमजॉन प्राइम वीडियो पर स्ट्रीम कर सकते हैं।