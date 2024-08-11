5 Simple Red Sarees Inspired by Bollywood Diva Shraddha Kapoor for Newlywed Brides

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up to promote her highly anticipated movie Stree 2, which is scheduled for release on Independence Day. She is known for her graceful style and elegant fashion choices. Vibrant colors look nice on newlyweds, and those colors add a different charm to the overall look.

Newlywed brides who want to embrace a classic yet understated look can consider red sarees inspired by Shraddha Kapoor. These sarees offer the perfect blend of tradition and simplicity. Here are five stunning red saree styles inspired by Shraddha that are ideal for brides who want to make a statement without going over the top.

Shraddha Kapoor Inspired Red Sarees For Newlywed Brides-

Check out these red sarees for newlywed brides, from Classic Patani to the Red Silk Saree.

1. Chiffon Red Saree

Shraddha Kapoor looks beautiful in this plain chiffon red saree paired with a matching sleeveless deep-neck blouse. This saree will be a great option if you are searching for a lightweight saree to wear after marriage. Add a classy touch by adding dori in the blouse back with some jhumkas attached, just like Shraddha. The rich fabric and vibrant color ensure a regal appearance. The actress styles her look with a sleek, wavy hairstyle, minimal makeup, and sparkling accessories.

2. Red Saree With a Heavy Work Blouse

A red saree with cut lace work is a great choice for adding a touch of elegance without being overly ornate. Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in a plain satin saree with blue and red cut-work lace attached to the saree’s border, enhancing the ethnic style. She paired the saree with a heavy gold embroidery deep neck blouse featuring matching cut-work lace on the sleeves and hemline. She opted for a minimal look with wavy hair, glossy makeup, peach lips, and gold jewelry, creating a classy appearance. This combination is a great option for those looking for a unique look. Pairing a simple plain saree with a heavy work blouse will make you stand out, especially for post-marriage functions. This saree will make you look beautiful.

3. Red Silk Saree With Gold Work

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in a red silk saree designed by Masaba Gupta. The saree is adorned with gold work, including buttas and a ‘kinari’ border, showcasing her love for understated glamour. The actress pairs her look with a matching blouse, which features a U-neckline back blouse with a thin strip at the top adorned with gold work, offering a touch of sparkle while maintaining an elegant overall look. Her style features a braided hairstyle, glamorous makeup, red lips, and accessories, including gold jhumkas and rings. This saree gives off bridal vibes with its vibrant red color, adding a different glow to the bride’s face.

4. Red Paithani Saree

Shraddha Kapoor looks nothing short of an angel in this red paithani saree with a dark green border. Shraddha inspired this traditional red saree, draped in a simple pleated end piece and paired with a simple yet stylish matching half-sleeved blouse with gold accents, making for timeless options for newlywed brides. Shraddha opts for a straight hairstyle, a Maharashtrian look with a nose pin, and minimal jewelry, offering a polished look perfect for any wedding occasion. Newlywed brides should have at least one silk saree like this, which looks beautiful on new brides.

5. Red Saree With Delicate Floral Prints

Consider one with delicate floral prints for a more modern twist on the traditional red saree. Shraddha Kapoor’s fashionable approach often includes modern elements in classic designs and pairs with a sleeveless, plain red, deep-neck blouse. The diva styled her look with a sleek hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink lips, and gold jewelry that combines traditional red with a fresh, contemporary touch.

These red saree styles inspired by Shraddha Kapoor offer a perfect blend of tradition and modernity for newlywed brides. For brides seeking a simple yet stylish look, these sarees provide timeless options that reflect Shraddha’s impeccable fashion sense.