A good skinny fitted body-hugging dress makes me feel sexy: Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla, who is known for playing the female protagonist Saavi in the Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Sep,2023 12:10:38
Samridhii Shukla, the talented diva, who is known for playing the female protagonist Saavi in the Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Samridhii got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

For me style is effortless, anything that you overdo takes the beauty off of it

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

My jeans, I love good comfortable straight fit high waist jeans.

What style makes you feel sexy?

A good skinny fitted body-hugging dress, I have one in brown which I absolutely adore.

Your fashion inspiration:

I keep my eyes open for inspiration all the time, so many celebs and bloggers to look up to.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Either a classy white or red dress, simple but elegant and a good perfume.

Jackets or hats.

Jacket.

Sweatshirts or shirts.

Sweatshirts.

Indian or western

Both.

Jeans or pyjama

Jeans.

Fav Beachwear Fashion.

Swimsuit, with a boho shrug.

Fashion advise to fans.

If you’re comfortable in what you wear you will also look good in it

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

