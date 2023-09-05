A good skinny fitted body-hugging dress makes me feel sexy: Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla, the talented diva, who is known for playing the female protagonist Saavi in the Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Samridhii got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

For me style is effortless, anything that you overdo takes the beauty off of it

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

My jeans, I love good comfortable straight fit high waist jeans.

What style makes you feel sexy?

A good skinny fitted body-hugging dress, I have one in brown which I absolutely adore.

Your fashion inspiration:

I keep my eyes open for inspiration all the time, so many celebs and bloggers to look up to.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Either a classy white or red dress, simple but elegant and a good perfume.

Jackets or hats.

Jacket.

Sweatshirts or shirts.

Sweatshirts.

Indian or western

Both.

Jeans or pyjama

Jeans.

Fav Beachwear Fashion.

Swimsuit, with a boho shrug.

Fashion advise to fans.

If you’re comfortable in what you wear you will also look good in it