Alia Bhatt To Rakul Preet Singh: 5 Bollywood Actresses Inspired Easy And Trendy Hairstyles For Short Hair

Short hair can be incredibly versatile and stylish, especially inspired by Bollywood’s leading ladies, such as Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. These stars have showcased a range of chic and easy hairstyles perfect for short hair. With fewer options for hairstyles for short hair, it can sometimes be challenging to decide on a style, but these Bollywood celebrities have rocked all possible ways to make their short hair look beautiful. Here are five trendy looks inspired by these actresses to help you make the most of your short locks:

Hairstyles For Short Hair Inspired By Bollywood Actresses

Check out these stylish short hairstyle ideas inspired by Bollywood actresses, from braided to ponytail short hairstyles.

1. Double-Side Braid Hairstyle

Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in a sunshine yellow saree and effortlessly rocks stunning double-side braid hairstyles that add volume and movement to short hair. She elevates the braids with a glamorous touch by tying them with ribbons. This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to try a new look with their saree or other outfits. Achieving this look is simple. Start by parting your hair in the middle. Then, braid each side and tie them at the back with a yellow ribbon for a classy effect. This versatile hairstyle works beautifully for casual outings and formal events. Try this double-side braid hairstyle for upcoming events and rock your look.

2. Sleek Bun Hairstyle

Rakul Preet Singh looks pretty in a pink kurta set and rocks her look with a sleek and polished bun hairstyle, which exudes sophistication and modernity. The high bun hairstyle looks stunning and goes well with every outfit. This hairstyle is great when you want to draw attention, and it’s a good option for a summer outing. To achieve this look, part your hair in the middle of the crown area. Next, gather all the hair in a high bun. To add shine, finish with a shiny hairspray. This classic look is perfect for a professional setting or an evening event. Try this sleek bun hairstyle for any of the upcoming functions.

3. Side Swept Sleek Hairstyle

Kriti Sanon looks beautiful in a pink chiffon saree. She glams up her look with side-swept, sleek, straight hair. This hairstyle is ideal for adding an edgy, trendy touch to short hair and is a great option for running out of time and having to attend an important event. To achieve this look, it’s very simple. First, start by using a flat iron to straighten your hair. Then, apply a shiny serum for a glossy finish. This look works great for both day and night and is a fantastic option for those who want a bold and stylish change. Opt for this easy-side swept sleek hairstyle to look glam.

4. Side Puff and Back Bun Hairstyle

Shraddha Kapoor looks hot in a red shirt. She glams up her look with a side puff, loose open strands on her face, and a bun hairstyle. This hairstyle offers a glamorous yet effortless style for short hair. This hairstyle will look dramatic and go well with any outfit and occasion. To achieve this look, it’s very easy. You must start by gently running your fingers through and gathering your hair into a bun hairstyle. Then, add some drama with side curly open bangs. This side puff and back bun hairstyle is perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any occasion.

5. Middle-Part Ponytail Hairstyle

Ananya Panday looks elegant in a blue lehenga. She pairs her look with a sleek, middle-part ponytail, which adds sophistication and structure to short hair. The actress tried this simple ponytail hairstyle by giving her lehenga a simple and easy look. Achieving this look is very easy. First, create a deep middle part, then use a flat iron to straighten your hair. After that, gather all the hair in a low ponytail by dividing your hair from the middle. Secure your hairstyle with hairspray to keep the part in place and add a polished finish. Keep this middle-part ponytail hairstyle to rock any of your running occasions.

These hairstyles inspired by Bollywood actresses offer a range of options for short hair, from casual and playful to sleek and sophisticated. These trendy styles will keep your short hair looking chic and fabulous.