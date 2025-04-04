Alia Bhatt’s Golden Hour Glow In Chic Gray Blazer Is Unmissable – See Here!

Alia Bhatt is the undisputed queen of hearts when it comes to fashion. The sensational diva yet again has left the viewers in awe with her latest appearance, exuding effortlessly confidence in a power dressing. For her latest photoshoot, the Bollywood actress chose a classy look in a gray blazer that screams attention, and the golden hour glow adds a regal vibe.

The tailored gray blazer was nothing but a touch of sophistication that helped Alia elevate her bossy look with class. She wore a light gray jumpsuit featuring a baggy top with a ruffle diagonal pattern that adds a playful vibe. The loose bottom makes for an easy and breezy look. Teaming the simple outfit with a matching tailored blazer, the actress exudes effortless elegance with style.

Alia knows how to make everything look perfect. The actress opted for a sleek hairstyle with a puffy touch and a simple ponytail that gave her a playful yet sophisticated vibe. Sparkling, shimmery eyes and black eyeliner added drama, while tinted cheeks with nude brown lips rocked her simple vibe. At the same time, the golden twisted half-hoop earrings gave her a regal shine.

In the background of the natural landscape, Alia embraced power dressing. The golden shine at the golden hour in the evening perfectly allowed her to glow. Her edgy jawline and toned figure made her look nothing short of a true inspiration for classy and trendy formal style that unmissable.