Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi Flaunt Their Colourful Salwar Suit Style

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi seen in bright salwar suits.

We have seen celebrities ending up wearing similar kinds of attire on many occasions. Today, we are working out the style of the colourful salwar suits. And the actors who have worn the same kind of style are Avneet Kaur, Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair. Avneet and Jannat being popular social media influencers have a strong hold on their popularity. The same applies to Shivangi Joshi who is extremely popular for her work on TV. Well, we are showing the bright and colourful sides of these personalities as they get clad in traditional salwar suit style.

So here we go!!

Avneet is seen wearing the bright colours and combinations here. In the first picture, she is seen wearing a yellow and blue salwar suit. In the next which is a video, she is seen clad in a pink salwar.

Jannat looks pretty and classy in the colourful ethnic wears. Here she is seen wearing a pretty yellow salwar suit. In the next picture, she combines the colours pink and green for her salwar.

Shivangi Joshi is seen wearing a red salwar suit here. She is absolutely breathtaking in this one.

Picture and Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, which actor looks spectacular and the best in this salwar suit style?

Watch this space at IWMBuzzc.com for updates.