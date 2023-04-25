ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi Flaunt Their Colourful Salwar Suit Style

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi seen in bright salwar suits.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Apr,2023 15:35:53
Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi Flaunt Their Colourful Salwar Suit Style

We have seen celebrities ending up wearing similar kinds of attire on many occasions. Today, we are working out the style of the colourful salwar suits. And the actors who have worn the same kind of style are Avneet Kaur, Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair. Avneet and Jannat being popular social media influencers have a strong hold on their popularity. The same applies to Shivangi Joshi who is extremely popular for her work on TV. Well, we are showing the bright and colourful sides of these personalities as they get clad in traditional salwar suit style.

So here we go!!

Avneet is seen wearing the bright colours and combinations here. In the first picture, she is seen wearing a yellow and blue salwar suit. In the next which is a video, she is seen clad in a pink salwar.

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi Flaunt Their Colourful Salwar Suit Style 801009

 

Jannat looks pretty and classy in the colourful ethnic wears. Here she is seen wearing a pretty yellow salwar suit. In the next picture, she combines the colours pink and green for her salwar.

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi Flaunt Their Colourful Salwar Suit Style 801010

 

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi Flaunt Their Colourful Salwar Suit Style 801012

 

Shivangi Joshi is seen wearing a red salwar suit here. She is absolutely breathtaking in this one.

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi Flaunt Their Colourful Salwar Suit Style 801013

Picture and Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, which actor looks spectacular and the best in this salwar suit style?

Watch this space at IWMBuzzc.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

