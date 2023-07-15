Avneet Kaur's Pose In The Beach In A Pink Floral Gown Is The Prettiest; Check Here

Avneet Kaur the talented young actor and social media influencer is having a happy time with her Bollywood debut going good!! Yes, her debut film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, titled Tiku Weds Sheru has done well. She has got the limelight as a performer and this is a big entry for her in Bollywood!! Recently, Avneet was seen missing her vacay in Thailand. She posted a video of the same and longed to go back there. Today, she seems to be missing the beach and the fun wearing trendy dresses!! Yes, her post where she says that she wants to go to the beach has caught all our attention!! And surely, it has her fans too thinking about it.

Yes, Avneet has put up a picture where she is seen wearing a long floral gown in pink!! She is seen posing to glory before the waters on a beach.

Avneet is badly missing being on the beach and catching up with all the fun there!!

She writes,

The beach is calling and I have to go 🌊☀️🌴🐚🐠🏖️

56m

Yes, this is what Avneet writes!! We request her to enjoy her time at the beach and keep her fans entertained with yet another set of pictures from the waters!!

Check out the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you also longing to enjoy the breezy fun at the beach just like Avneet Kaur?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.