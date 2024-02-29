Bengal’s Most Stylish: Abhishek Dutta, Weaving Dreams With Fashion

Abhishek Dutta is a well-known name in the world of fashion. The fashion designer is from Bengal and is celebrated for his innovative and culturally rich designs. He loves to mix and match the bohemian drape with a touch of art and creativity. With a career spanning years, Abhishek has carved a niche with his out-of-the-box sense, merging traditional aesthetics and contemporary styles. He has received several accolades for his incredible contribution to the fashion world, becoming an inspiration for many. His creations reflect a deep appreciation for Bengal’s heritage, showcasing a perfect fusion of modern and classic fashion. Here are a few examples.

1) Traditional Drape

Abhishek’s craftsmanship beautifully transforms Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee into traditional glam as he dons a red kurta with unique work on one side and a simple pattern on the other. Pairing with white bottoms, he rocks the traditional vibe.

2) Dreamy Allure

In the abstract dress from Abhishek’s wardrobe collection, the stunning actress Ritabhari Chakraborty channels her inner beauty. She wore a heavily ruffle dress that looked nothing short of a dreamy allure.

3) Tribal Trove

The tribal printed kurta teamed with checkered dhoti and leather pockets worn by actor Arjun Chakrabarty showcases Abhishek’s unique fusion of tradition and trend.

4) The Classic Vibe

Indraneil Sengupta decked in linen high collar bandhgala with leather details highlighting the look. Paired with black pants, the classic look shows that Abhishek’s fashion sense absolutely rules the book.

Abhishek is weaving dreams with his captivating sense in the fashion scene.

Bengal's Most Stylish on 29th February in Kolkata

