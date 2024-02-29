Bengal’s Most Stylish: Moupia Nandy, The Feisty and Fabulous Anchor

In the world of media, reporting, and journalism, Moupia Nandy needs no introduction. With her core interest in journalism, she has captivated audiences, showcasing her feisty and fabulous anchoring. Her smartness and determination have made her stand out in the world of broadcasting. Experimenting through stories with enthusiasm, she brings a unique energy to her role, leaving a lasting impression on viewers with each appearance.

The feisty and fabulous anchor Moupia began her journey in media in 1999 with Bengal’s firm Kalantar as an editor. The next year, in 2000, she joined Aakash Bangla Television Channel, playing the role of a reporter in the operation that began in 2001. However, she is currently working as Deputy Editor at Zee 24Ghanta. She is also the mother of a pet cat. The anchor loves to live life to the fullest, and her Instagram photos are short glimpses of the same.

1) Moupia Nandy shares space with the talents of India’s Sania Mirza, the tennis legend, and Sunil Chhetri, the football player.

2) Moupia fearlessly interviewed politician Rahul Gandhi. She is an inspiration for many.

Bengal’s Most Stylish on 29th February in Kolkata

Presented by: TRENDS

Powered by: Watcho, KDM

In Association with: Carrera, Zee 24 Ghanta, P.C. Chandra Jewellers, Nett Value

Social Media Partner: Instagram, Threads

Hospitality Partner: Fairfield by Marriott

Radio Partner: 91.9 friends FM

Branding Partner: Advise

Support Partner: WhiteApple

PR Partner: 7 Dreamz

Red Carpet Partner: Tollywood Online

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live