Kolkata Gets Its First Miniature Set: Varanasi Ghats Recreated for Bengali Web Series

In a groundbreaking move, Kolkata’s film industry has witnessed the creation of its first miniature set, a unique recreation of the iconic Varanasi Ghats for a Bengali web series, ‘Mahamaya.’ Art director Ranajit Ghorai has meticulously designed the set at NT1 Studio, bringing to life the ‘temple city’ of Uttar Pradesh, complete with narrow alleys, large buildings, and the majestic Ganga Ghat.

The series, produced by Bulbuli Panja, tells the story of Mahamaya’s nine forms, miracles, and history, combining mythology and history in a unique narrative. To achieve this, Ranajit and his team worked tirelessly for 25 days, along with 12 assistants, to create a 40-foot-tall building on the set using materials like mount board, sandstone, and sun board.

Ranajit, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTI) and currently a professor of Art Direction at the Satyajit Roy Film Institute (SRFTI), has extensive experience working in Mumbai for 15 years. He expressed his excitement about working on this project in Kolkata, stating it was a challenging yet rewarding experience.

The set features intricate details, including actors standing on miniature Ganga ghats, with plywood used to handle their load and create the stairwell. Ranajit’s attention to detail has ensured that every aspect of the set is accurate, from the centimeter-perfect height to the texture of the buildings.

Producer Bulbuli Panja explained the decision to opt for a miniature set, citing the time-consuming and impossible task of capturing 50th-century Varanasi on location. Ranajit’s expertise and vision have brought this ambitious project to life, making it the first in Kolkata’s film industry.

The series promises to be a visually stunning and engaging watch, with shooting already underway. Rajnandini Paul stars as the heroine, and the creative producer, Arkdeep Mallika Nath, has played a crucial role in set creation, contributing innovative ideas and overseeing the execution. As the city’s film industry evolves, this collaborative and innovative approach sets a new benchmark for future productions.