Elephant Breaks Hotel Wall: Amrita Chattopadhyay Narrowly Escapes Terrifying Encounter During Shoot

A chilling incident unfolded during the filming of the upcoming web series ‘Inspector Nalinikanta 2’ in Dooars, leaving actress Amrita Chattopadhyay shaken. An elephant’s unanticipated visit to the guest house where the cast and crew were staying resulted in a terrifying encounter.

Amrita revealed that the elephant’s nocturnal rampage broke through the guest house wall, sparking widespread fear among the team. “The shooting started a day before I reached Dooars. I went and heard that an elephant came at night. Next to the guest house is the Banana Garden. So the elephant comes,” Amrita recounted.

The elephant’s destructive path was a mere precursor to the dread that gripped the team. Amrita admitted feeling scared upon arriving at the shoot location. However, fortunately, the elephant did not launch another attack.

Crew’s concerns shifted to potential encounters with rhinos and leopards while navigating the forest roads. Amrita shared, “We have been shooting for a long time. After all that, we had to return to the tea garden. Some of the crew members were residents. They used to say, ‘It’s half past eight. There is no problem at all. But sometimes rhinos and leopards come out on this road.'”

Despite the trepidation, Amrita acknowledged the locals’ familiarity with the wildlife. “They are not particularly afraid. Because they are used to it,” she noted.

The web series Inspector Nalinikanta 2 is slated for release soon. Amrita plays Nandini, a character who lives in a picturesque hilly area with her husband. The majority of the shooting took place in the scenic Takda region of Dooars.

