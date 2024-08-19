Bengal Singer Durnibar Saha Attacked by Group of Men on Road, Shares Harrowing Experience on Social Media

In a shocking incident, renowned Bengal singer Durnibar Saha and his wife, who’s superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee’s assistant Oindrila Sen, were attacked by a group of men on the road in broad daylight. Durnibar Saha shared a video on his social media account detailing the harrowing experience that has shaken him and his wife.

According to Durnibar Saha, the incident occurred when he and his wife, Oindrila, went to a care center with their pet dog. They encountered a group of people working on the road, but despite honking the car horn multiple times, they refused to move. When Durnibar Saha got out of the car to ask them to clear the way, they started arguing with him and eventually attacked him, grabbing his throat and dragging him to the opposite side of the road.

Durnibar Saha’s wife, Oindrila, was also forced to get out of the car and was pushed twice by a woman present at the scene, injuring her hand. The attackers, who Durnibar Saha claims were not masons but local residents, also threatened them with a wooden stick, leaving them mentally devastated.

Durnibar Saha has announced that he will file a complaint at the Netaji Nagar police station. He has advised people to avoid those who appear illiterate or behave like barbarians on the streets. The incident has sparked outrage and concern among fans and fellow artists, calling for justice and safety for the singer and his family.