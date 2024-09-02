Bengal’s Music Maestro Pratap Roy, aka ‘Baby Da,’ Passes Away at 86

The Bengali music fraternity is mourning the loss of its beloved accordion maestro, Pratap Roy, popularly known as ‘Baby Da.’ The 86-year-old virtuoso breathed his last Sunday morning, leaving a trail of cherished memories and an unparalleled musical legacy.

A stalwart of Bengal’s music scene, Pratap Roy’s remarkable career spanned decades. He collaborated with iconic artists such as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, Manna Dey, Mohammed Rafi, and Mukesh. His mastery of the accordion elevated numerous songs to timeless classics.

Veteran musician Kalyan Sen Barat, who shared a 40-year association with Roy, remembered him fondly. “He aged just right, but his art remained ageless. His passing marks the end of an era.” Barat highlighted Roy’s unwavering dedication to his craft despite being bedridden due to injuries. “Even then, he continued teaching 27-28 students.”

His versatility and passion marked Roy’s remarkable journey in music. Barat noted, “He was my partner for 40 years, always by my side.” Agniva Banerjee, another musician who had the privilege of learning from Roy, echoed similar sentiments. “I’ve known him since childhood; he was an exceptional artist and an incredible teacher.”

Pratap Roy’s impact on Bengal’s music landscape was profound. His collaborations with legendary singers and composers helped shape the region’s musical identity. His expertise extended beyond accordion playing, as he taught music theory and appreciation.

The news of Roy’s passing sent shockwaves through the music community, with numerous artists and fans paying tribute to the departed maestro. As Bharat poignantly remarked, “We have suffered a great loss.”

Pratap Roy’s legacy, however, will continue to inspire future musicians. His contributions to Bengal’s music heritage remain invaluable, and his memory will live on through the timeless melodies he helped create.

In celebration of his life and art, we remember Pratap Roy, ‘Beby Da,’ as a true master of his craft. His music transcended generations and left an indelible mark on Bengal’s cultural landscape.

Tributes:

– “A legendary musician, an inspiring teacher, and a wonderful human being. You will be deeply missed, Baby Da.” – Agniv Banerjee

– “His passing marks the end of an era. Bengal’s music world will never be the same.” – Kalyan Sen Barat

Rest in harmony, Pratap Roy. Your music will forever resonate in our hearts.