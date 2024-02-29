Bengal’s Most Stylish: Trina Saha and Neel Bhattacharya, The Hot Fashionistas

Bengali actors Trina Saha and Neel Bhattacharya are the most loved couples in the entertainment business. The duo also stand out as the hot fashionistas, captivating the industry with their trendsetting styles. Whether traditional attire or contemporary chic, their fashion picks always rule the fashion police. On the red carpet of events and functions, they are the most awaited ones, and with their sense of hot fashion, they always satisfy their fans. Trina and Neel’s fashion statements continue to make waves, making them an influential couple in the Bengali entertainment scene. Let’s take a short glimpse below.
1) Twining And Wining
This adorable couple, Trina and Neel, twined in yellow as the actress dons a beautiful yellow bodycon dress while Neel rocked his look in a white t-shirt with black cargo pants and a yellow jacket. Their cozy poses make us awestruck.
2) Traditional Charm
Here, the duo is not just twining and winning but about showcasing a glimpse of their indo-western fashion. Trina embraces her look in a simple maroon saree, and her accessories uplift her appearance. At the same time, Neel looks charming in a shimmery maroon kurta and pajama. And his smile is the cherry on the cake.
3) The Candid Pose
Trina and Neel’s chemistry is fiery even in cool water as the couple comes close inside the pool. The actress raises hotness with her hot pink outfit. On the other hand, Neel goes bold in a shirtless avatar. Undoubtedly, the charismatic Trina and Neel are the hottest fashionistas in the Bengali world.
Bengal’s Most Stylish on 29th February in Kolkata
