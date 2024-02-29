Bengal’s Most Stylish: Srijit Mukherji, Director Par Excellence

Srijit Mukherji is an inspiring director in the Bengali film business. Born on 23rd September 1977, the 47-year-old director is known for his impactful storytelling and cinematic prowess. With a unique ability to blend diverse genres, he crafts narratives that relate deeply with audiences and their emotions, resulting in lifetime experiences. Talking about his films, Srijit often explores societal nuances, portraying complex characters with depth. With his different sense and vision, he has solidified his status as a prominent figure in the Indian film industry.

Srijit Mukherji came into the limelight with his collaborations with veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. With his first feature film, Autograph, in 2010, the director rose to fame, as the movie received praise from critics and audiences. Not just that, the film was also a commercial success. In contrast, his fifth film, Jaatisatwar, created history, winning 4 National Awards at the 61st National Film Award.

Srijit didn’t stop there as he again won the National Award for Best Direction and Best Screenplay for his 6th film, Chotushkone, at the 62nd National Film Award. The film Ek Je Chhilo Raja, released in 2018, won the ‘Best Bengali Film Award at the 66th National Film Awards, and Gumnaami, released in 2019, won the Best Bengali Film and Best Adapted Screenplay Awards at the 67th National Film Awards. With his unique direction, Srijit Mukherji won several accolades at the National level, making him a director par excellence.

