Bengal’s Most Stylish: Raja Chanda, The Art Of Stylish Filmmaking

Raja Chanda, the renowned Indian film director, is not only celebrated for his exceptional filmmaking skills but also for his impeccable sense of style. With a focus on Bengali language cinema and commercial ad films, Raja has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible mark with his creative vision.

With over 450 ad films to his credit, Raja is hailed as one of the leading filmmakers in Kolkata. His portfolio boasts a diverse range of projects, including blockbuster films like Challenge 2, Le Halua Le, Rangbaaz, Savings Account, Magic, and Target: The Final Mission. While his directorial prowess is evident on the silver screen, Raja’s fashion choices have also garnered significant attention, making him a style icon in his own right.

One glance at Raja’s Instagram profile reveals his penchant for experimentation and innovation in fashion. Each picture showcases a different style. Whether he’s attending a high-profile event or simply stepping out for a casual outing, Raja ensures that his fashion game is always on point. In a recent photo, Raja exudes sophistication in an all-black ensemble, comprising a black t-shirt, black pants, and a sleek black leather jacket. Paired with matching black shoes, this monochromatic look exudes effortless charm.

Conversely, for traditional occasions, Raja effortlessly transitions into ethnic attire, showcasing an impeccable taste for traditional Indian wear. One particularly striking outfit features a vibrant green kurta paired with a pristine white dhoti, showcasing a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.Beyond his directorial achievements, Raja’s fashion sense serves as an inspiration to his fans and admirers.

Bengal’s Most Stylish on 29th February in Kolkata

Presented by: TRENDS

Powered by: Watcho, KDM

In Association with: Carrera, Zee 24 Ghanta, P.C. Chandra Jewellers, Nett Value

Social Media Partner: Instagram, Threads

Hospitality Partner: Fairfield by Marriott

Radio Partner: 91.9 friends FM

Branding Partner: Advise

Support Partner: WhiteApple

PR Partner: 7 Dreamz

Red Carpet Partner: Tollywood Online

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live